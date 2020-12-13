Headinvest LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after acquiring an additional 484,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after buying an additional 267,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,051,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

