Headinvest LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after buying an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

