Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,063,305.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,225 shares of company stock valued at $91,716,005 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $397.01 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

