Headinvest LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $264.54 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.40. The company has a market capitalization of $715.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

