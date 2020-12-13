Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

