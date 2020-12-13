Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSII. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HSII opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $540.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.