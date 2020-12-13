HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.58 ($57.16).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €50.25 ($59.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €53.40 ($62.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.99.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.