HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLLGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLGY opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.