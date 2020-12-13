Hess Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of -38.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hess to earn ($1.84) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.3%.

Shares of HES stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

