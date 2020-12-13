Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

