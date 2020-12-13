Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

HWDJF opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.60.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

