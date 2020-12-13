Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.94.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

