Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.67 ($34.90).

BOSS opened at €26.59 ($31.28) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

