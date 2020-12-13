Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.67 ($34.90).

BOSS opened at €26.59 ($31.28) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.