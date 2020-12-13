IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.40.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $149.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.
See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)
