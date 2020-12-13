IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $149.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

