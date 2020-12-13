INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). INmune Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

