Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (INTEQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.