Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

