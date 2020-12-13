Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $311.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Invacare by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 259.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

