Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.38. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Japan Tobacco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.