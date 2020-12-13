JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE JBGS opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 285.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 84,301 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

