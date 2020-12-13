Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.93 ($17.56).

ETR:SZG opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Wednesday. Salzgitter AG has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

