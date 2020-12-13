Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

