Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.50 ($31.18).

ETR:JEN opened at €24.82 ($29.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €27.52 ($32.38).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

