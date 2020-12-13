JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JKS. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NYSE JKS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 213,328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 753,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

