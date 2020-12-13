JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €34.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

