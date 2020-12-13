JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $85.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock valued at $421,550,341. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $148,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

