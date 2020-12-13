JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $85.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.
NASDAQ SYNH opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.
In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $129,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock valued at $421,550,341. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $148,000.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.