JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Soitec alerts:

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Soitec has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $91.00.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.