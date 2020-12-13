JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Target Price to GBX 400

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 296.90 ($3.88) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 292.15.

In other Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) news, insider David Lockwood acquired 46,924 shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £99,478.88 ($129,969.79).

About Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

