JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stake Decreased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,193.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after buying an additional 543,226 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 398,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54.

