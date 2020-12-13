Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,402,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $90.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

