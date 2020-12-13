Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

