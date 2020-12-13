Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after buying an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $539.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $107.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

