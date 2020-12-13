Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,702 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $293,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.