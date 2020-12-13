Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $592,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 336,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $241,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

