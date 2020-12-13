Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $480,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $84.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,418,189 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.