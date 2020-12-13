Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.43 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

