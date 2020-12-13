Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $639.44 million, a P/E ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

