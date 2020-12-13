Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $167,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

PAUG stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.