Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

