Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $50.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

