Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,550,000 after buying an additional 169,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after buying an additional 437,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $137.28 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

