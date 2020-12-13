Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $419.47 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $437.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

