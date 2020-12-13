Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

