Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lyft by 15.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 104.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 66.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.87 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

