Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.