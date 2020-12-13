Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

