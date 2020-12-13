Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

