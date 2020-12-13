Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

