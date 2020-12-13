Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,072 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.