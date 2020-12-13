Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,560 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emso Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the third quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,051,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 688,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,018,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 504,386 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

